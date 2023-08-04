No 'Outreach': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Snubbed' From Royal Family Gathering in Honor of Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly being excluded from a royal family gathering in honor of Queen Elizabeth despite being in close proximity around the time of the event.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could easily attend as they are scheduled to be in Europe for the Invictus Games a day after the one-anniversary of the late monarch's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"There hasn't been any outreach to them," an insider told The Sun.
Sources said King Charles III and Queen Camilla plan to commemorate the date on September 8 at Balmoral, adding that disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will be among the royals mourning Elizabeth at the upcoming family gathering.
However, other palace courtiers have denied the report, stating it was "simply untrue" to say the renegade royals were snubbed, and there are no plans for any public event or a private gathering to mark the anniversary.
Further, the couple will be spending September 8 "quietly and privately" like Elizabeth used to do on the anniversary of her father's death, they added.
Weeks ago, reports surfaced that Harry was in secret talks with estranged brother Prince William to settle their rift further fueled by his memoir, Spare, and six-part Netflix series.
King Charles was privately fuming about their docuseries, describing it as a money grab shameful to the royals. "Charles understands that Harry feels he could have been a better father, but at the same time, he doesn’t think he and the rest of the family deserve to be attacked and shamed like this," it was claimed last fall. "Harry and Meghan have hit the point of no return."
Insiders said Harry has since asked to "call a truce" while royal experts question if Harry can ever be fully welcomed back by his family.
Meghan and Harry stepped down from their senior duties in 2020 and have settled in across the pond in Montecito; however, they are still struggling to "find their footing" in Hollywood, an insider shared after their $20 million Spotify deal came to a sudden end in mid-June.
It appears they may have at least one offer up ahead as there are rumbles that Gayle King has been privately working overtime on locking down Harry and Meghan as the first guests on her upcoming CNN show, RadarOnline.com learned in May.
One insider claimed, "She wants the bang the Sussexes can provide."