Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Prince Harry

Royal Ceasefire: 'Desperate' Harry in 'Secret Talks' With William, Asks Estranged Brother to 'Call a Truce': Report

harry in secret talks with william ready for truce pp
Source: James Whatling / MEGA; James Whatling
By:

Jul. 22 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Prince Harry is extending an olive branch to his estranged brother, Prince William, by asking for a second chance after calling a ceasefire in their seemingly never-ending royal feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Megxit has really blown up in Harry and Meghan's faces," a source spilled about the royal couple, according to a sensational new report. "Hollywood seems to be turning on them."

Article continues below advertisement
harry in secret talks with william ready for truce
Source: mega

The Duke and Duchess' $20 million Spotify deal came to a sudden end in mid-June, leading to a flurry of comments about their cash flow and how the pair will have to fill the financial void amid public criticism. "Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform," a spokesperson shared on her behalf.

Bill Simmons, who sold The Ringer to Spotify in 2020, slammed Harry and Meghan on his podcast as "f----- grifters" after the deal fell apart.

Article continues below advertisement
harry in secret talks with william ready for truce
Source: mega

Not long after, United Talent Agency (UTA) chief executive Jeremy Zimmer sounded off about Meghan during a discussion on podcasting.

"Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," he said. "You know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something."

Meghan and Harry stepped down from their senior duties in 2020 and have settled in across the pond in Montecito, but they are still struggling to "find their footing" in Hollywood even after his lucrative book deal and their Netflix docuseries, a source said.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement
harry in secret talks with william ready for truce
Source: Chris Jackson/WPA-Pool/MEGA

Harry spilled private details about his past disputes with William in his bombshell memoir, claiming that during one spat over Meghan, his sibling had physically attacked him in 2019.

Regardless of the public fallout he had with William, insiders said that Harry is "secretly reaching out" to his estranged brother about moving on from their rift.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
harry in secret talks with william ready for truce
Source: MEGA

William was said to be "stunned" by the call, the National Enquirer reported.

The source said it's likely the royal family will welcome him back with open arms. "Despite everything that's happened, how would it look if Charles said no?"

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.