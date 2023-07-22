Royal Ceasefire: 'Desperate' Harry in 'Secret Talks' With William, Asks Estranged Brother to 'Call a Truce': Report
Prince Harry is extending an olive branch to his estranged brother, Prince William, by asking for a second chance after calling a ceasefire in their seemingly never-ending royal feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Megxit has really blown up in Harry and Meghan's faces," a source spilled about the royal couple, according to a sensational new report. "Hollywood seems to be turning on them."
The Duke and Duchess' $20 million Spotify deal came to a sudden end in mid-June, leading to a flurry of comments about their cash flow and how the pair will have to fill the financial void amid public criticism. "Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform," a spokesperson shared on her behalf.
Bill Simmons, who sold The Ringer to Spotify in 2020, slammed Harry and Meghan on his podcast as "f----- grifters" after the deal fell apart.
Not long after, United Talent Agency (UTA) chief executive Jeremy Zimmer sounded off about Meghan during a discussion on podcasting.
"Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," he said. "You know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something."
Meghan and Harry stepped down from their senior duties in 2020 and have settled in across the pond in Montecito, but they are still struggling to "find their footing" in Hollywood even after his lucrative book deal and their Netflix docuseries, a source said.
- Another Sussex Fail: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Denied Ride on Air Force One by Biden Admin
- Harry and Meghan TRIAL SEPARATION: 'Nasty Fights, Humiliation and Failure' Lead Prince to Pursue 'Peace' — Inside The Drama
- U.S. Officials Refuse to Reveal Prince Harry's Visa Application Details Due to His 'Right to Privacy' After Drug Use Concerns
Harry spilled private details about his past disputes with William in his bombshell memoir, claiming that during one spat over Meghan, his sibling had physically attacked him in 2019.
Regardless of the public fallout he had with William, insiders said that Harry is "secretly reaching out" to his estranged brother about moving on from their rift.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
William was said to be "stunned" by the call, the National Enquirer reported.
The source said it's likely the royal family will welcome him back with open arms. "Despite everything that's happened, how would it look if Charles said no?"