Meghan Markle Was 'Pursued' by UTA Agents Despite CEO Blasting Duchess of Sussex as Untalented After Spotify Deal Unravels
Meghan Markle was labeled "not a great talent" by United Talent Agency boss Jeremy Zimmer after her podcast deal with Spotify crumbled, but insiders claimed that a slew of his own people had tried to work with her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked an estimated $20 million agreement with Spotify in December 2020, going on to release just one podcast series with only 12 episodes titled Archetypes before they "mutually agreed to part ways."
The UTA chief executive recently caused a stir when he addressed the fizzled partnership during a discussion on podcasting at the Cannes Lions advertising festival in France.
"Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," Zimmer said. "And, you know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something."
An industry source has now fired back and asked, "So then why did Jeremy have multiple agents trying to sign Meghan? They were in serious pursuit."
"One of their agents was recently actively pursuing her," the insider told Page Six while a source with knowledge on the matter said no meetings or phone calls ever took place.
Zimmer spoke out after Bill Simmons, the head of Spotify's podcast innovation and monetization, publicly criticized the couple, calling them "f---ing grifters."
Markle is still making moves, however, having signed for representation with Hollywood agency WME in April, which will be focused on "building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that it may not be all smooth sails as the renegade royals are struggling to land projects aligned with their vision after the Spotify deal went south.
A palace source said the labels about them "puts other companies on notice the Sussexes may not be all they claim!"