Meghan Markle Was 'Pursued' by UTA Agents Despite CEO Blasting Duchess of Sussex as Untalented After Spotify Deal Unravels

Meghan Markle was labeled "not a great talent" by United Talent Agency boss Jeremy Zimmer after her podcast deal with Spotify crumbled, but insiders claimed that a slew of his own people had tried to work with her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked an estimated $20 million agreement with Spotify in December 2020, going on to release just one podcast series with only 12 episodes titled Archetypes before they "mutually agreed to part ways."