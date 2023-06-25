Taylor Swift 'Snubbed' Meghan Markle After Receiving a 'Personal' Invitation to Appear on the Duchess' Canceled Spotify Podcast
Taylor Swift rejected an invitation to join Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes, even after receiving a "personal letter" from the Duchess of Sussex, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Anti-Hero singer was asked by Meghan herself to appear on her recently canceled Spotify podcast, but she reportedly declined through her representative.
The Wall Street Journal called Prince Harry and Meghan's deal with Netflix "big ideas, subpar execution" after executives of the streaming giant and Spotify reportedly said they were "underwhelmed" by the couple's lack of productivity.
The talent agency that recently signed Meghan, WME, told the outlet, "The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify ... Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform."
The executives at Spotify became increasingly frustrated by the Duchess' "snail pace" approach to her show. They highlighted the extensive period it would take to conceptualize an episode idea, while Meghan would frequently ask for last-minute changes just before they were set to record. Due to this, securing guests, such as Swift, proved to be difficult.
Despite these strains, the podcast launched in August last year and immediately secured the top spot on Spotify's streaming charts in its first week.
Hosted by the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan sat down with celebrity guests like Serena Wiliams, Trevor Noah, and Mindy Kaling, discussing the stereotypes cast on women throughout history.
The Sussex's company, Archewell Audio, reportedly failed to honor the terms of its deal with Spotify, which stipulated that both Harry and Meghan would be directly involved in producing and voicing a podcast.
Prince Harry reportedly struggled to finalize an idea for a show after exploring possible podcasts about misinformation, veterans, and his point of view living in the US as someone from a foreign nation.
The Duke also allegedly sought advice from popular podcaster Bill Simmons, who later called the royal couple "F***ing grifters" on his own show, The Bill Simmons Podcast.
