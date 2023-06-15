Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Dumped by Spotify After Landing $20 Million Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially parted ways with audio streaming giant Spotify, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first teamed up with Spotify in 2020 after they landed a $20 million deal with the company.

The partnership brought Meghan's controversial podcast Archetypes to the platform. Hosted by the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan sat down with celebrity guests like Serena Wiliams, Trevor Noah, and Mindy Kaling, discussing the stereotypes cast on women throughout history.