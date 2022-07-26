The Wall Street Journal released a statement defending their recent report that claimed Elon Musk ended his close friend Sergey Brin’s marriage after the Tesla founder slept with Brin’s wife, Radar has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the outlet published a report on Sunday claiming Brin’s 37-year-old wife, Nicole Shanahan, and Musk had an affair during Miami’s Art Basel event in December.