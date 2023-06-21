Stephen A. Smith Rips Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Says They Are Only Relevant When They're 'Insulting' the Royal Family
Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith trashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claiming they are only relevant when they're "insulting" Royal family members, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ESPN analyst issued the remarks on his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, where he discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent split with streaming giant Spotify.
Harry and Meghan cut a $20 million deal with Spotify in 2020, which brought Meghan's podcast Archetypes to the platform. Last week, the couple announced they parted ways with Spotify and were exploring other potential platforms.
On Monday, Smith posted a preview of the topic on Twitter.
"I don't give a DAMN about The Royal Family. Do not care," Smith wrote in the tweet. "But this Meghan Markle podcast/Spotify situation IS worth talking about."
While outside of Smith's typical expertise, the sports broadcaster threw his hat in the ring and delivered a scathing review of the ex-full time Royals.
"If Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain't complaining about the royal family, I don't know if anybody cares what they have to say," Smith said on his podcast.
To his credit, Smith prefaced his view of the Spotify split by praising Meghan's acting career, as he stated he was "not trying to dog [Meghan Markle] like she doesn't have any talent or anything like that."
Acting capabilities aside, Smith continued on why he felt audiences didn't "really care" about what Meghan's opinions.
"She did damn good on [the show Suits]… I love Suits. Matter of fact, I'm gonna watch it again… I love that show," Smith continued. "But what I'm saying is, you don't really care what they have to say unless they're insulting their family."
It did not help that Meghan and Harry's $20 million Spotify deal only resulted in a 13-episode series a la Archetypes, which discussed stereotypes of women with high-profile guest and celeb pals like Trevor Noah, Serena Williams, Issa Rae and Paris Hilton.
Smith was not the only outlier from the sports world commenting on the Duke and Duchess' media deals.
Bill Simmons, who previously served as editor-in-chief of ESPN-owned Grantland before founding The Ringer, blasted Meghan and Harry over the Spotify break-up.
Simmons, who also serves as an executive for Spotify, branded the Duke and Duchess "grifters" on Friday's episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast.
"The f------ grifters. That's the podcast we should have launched with them," Simmons told his guest. "I've got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories."