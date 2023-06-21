Stephen A. Smith Rips Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Says They Are Only Relevant When They're 'Insulting' the Royal Family

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith trashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claiming they are only relevant when they're "insulting" Royal family members, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ESPN analyst issued the remarks on his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, where he discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent split with streaming giant Spotify.

Harry and Meghan cut a $20 million deal with Spotify in 2020, which brought Meghan's podcast Archetypes to the platform. Last week, the couple announced they parted ways with Spotify and were exploring other potential platforms.