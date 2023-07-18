Prince Harry and Wife Meghan Spending 'Time Apart' After Royal Family Feud Took Toll on Marriage: 'They're Trying to Figure Out What Hit Them'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "taking time apart" in hopes of rebuilding their bond after the pair's marital woes were fueled by family drama, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been worn down after public backlash, failed business deals, and public spats with their loved ones, palace insiders revealed.
"They're trying to figure out what hit them," an insider claimed. "Harry doesn't fit in Meghan's tacky Tinseltown world," they added, saying he needs to "find himself."
It's been a rocky few months for the renegade royals who dealt with the negative fallout from the bad press as they tried to reestablish their lives in California after stepping down from their senior duties and waging war with the royals.
The couple spilled never-before-shared details about their family drama in his explosive memoir, Spare, and a top-10 Netflix series before they reached a ceasefire.
Not only were they called "grifters" by a Spotify executive in the wake of their $20 million deal going south, but Meghan was also blasted as not being "a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent" by an industry bigwig who spoke out after the busted deal.
Looking ahead, Harry is planning a trip to Africa to film a documentary for which his wife will not be present.
The anticipated solo trip may be just what Harry needs as he considers the continent his "second home and a place where he feels "most like himself," said a source.
Meanwhile, insiders said that Megan has a new super-agent determined to keep her booked and busy. "She's looking to establish her own brand and make millions," said royal expert Daniela Elser. "For the first time, they are truly on divergent professional paths."
"The hits keep coming for the Sussexes," added the tipster who said the Spotify failure was a "game-changer."
"The Sussexes are under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs," said the source.
"That stress coupled with their emotional issues has likely made life a living hell. Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on," they added.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to their rep for comment.