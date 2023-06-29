Your tip
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unfazed by Critics, 'Even More Focused on Building Brand' After $20 Million Spotify Deal Blows Up: Sources

meghan markle harry unfazed by critics ready to build brand after spotify pp
Source: Arnaud Journois/PHOTOPQR/LE PARISIEN/MAXPPP/Newscom/The Mega Agency; MEGA
Jun. 29 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are brushing off the criticism after their $20 million Spotify deal went south and it was confirmed the Duchess of Sussex's Archetypes podcast would not be renewed for a second season, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"People can call them money hungry and even 'grifters,'" an insider close to the renegade royals shared. "Harry and Meghan think it's all just jealous and mean people flinging stones."

meghan markle harry unfazed by critics ready to build brand after spotify
Source: mega

Meghan and the audio giant announced they "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together" after her brief 12-episode run.

The Archewell media company launched by Harry and Meghan didn't produce enough content to receive the full payout though, a source close to the situation told The New York Post. The project had strived to "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back."

meghan markle harry unfazed by critics ready to build brand after spotify
Source: mega

Harry and Meghan remain on a mission to become "financially independent" after they stepped down from their senior duties in 2020, landing a $100 million Netflix deal and another multi-book deal for Harry with Penguin Random House worth a reported $40 million. They also launched their philanthropy venture, the Archewell Foundation.

Criticism has been rolling after their Spotify deal didn't reach its potential amid a ceasefire in the seemingly never-ending war between the Sussexes and his family.

Meghan Markle
meghan markle harry unfazed by critics ready to build brand after spotify
Source: mega

Spotify exec Bill Simmons, founder of the Ringer podcast network that was bought by the streaming service, recently publicly blasted Meghan and Prince Harry "f---ing grifters" amid the news.

United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer also doubled down that Meghan "was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent."

meghan markle harry unfazed by critics ready to build brand after spotify
Source: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

It appears that Meghan isn't letting the backlash stop her. Insiders said that she is "even more focused on building their brand."

"She's interested in film and TV production, business and brand partnerships. Meghan's going to be the queen of Hollywood before long, and she and Harry will be raking in millions. To hell with the critics is their attitude."

