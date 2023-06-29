Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unfazed by Critics, 'Even More Focused on Building Brand' After $20 Million Spotify Deal Blows Up: Sources

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are brushing off the criticism after their $20 million Spotify deal went south and it was confirmed the Duchess of Sussex's Archetypes podcast would not be renewed for a second season, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"People can call them money hungry and even 'grifters,'" an insider close to the renegade royals shared. "Harry and Meghan think it's all just jealous and mean people flinging stones."