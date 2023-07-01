Divorce Drama: Meghan Markle Will 'Walk Away' From Prince Harry, Royal Expert Says

Angela Levin , who has extensively researched and written about the British royal family, cited various reasons for her prediction. She pointed out that the couple's departure from their royal duties and subsequent move to the United States have caused significant strain on their marriage.

Levin told Sky News Australia host Paul Murray that Meghan is never there for Harry when he needs her the most. She pointed towards Meghan not being there with him to promote his book, Spare, and leaving him to attend the Royal Coronation as examples of "abandoning" him.

"It's very interesting because initially, she held one hand with one of her hands, and her other hand would be holding his arm so that he couldn't move more than a few inches away from her. And she was really there hanging on to him," she told the outlet. "But now, she doesn't go where he goes. They're just sort of separated."

"She's got her new PR person, she goes around in a gold dress, she's hoping to do her tig again - sort of suggestions on what you should buy or how you should live - and she's doing all those things while Harry is in the past, is in a very negative state and he's attacking everybody trying to get people to give him money. In court, accusing them of saying all sorts of things, and it's very, very sad."