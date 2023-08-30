'Don't Hear From Him': Prince Harry Ghosted His Longtime Pals After Moving to America With Meghan, King Charles' Former Butler Claims

Prince Harry is no longer reaching out to the longtime pals he once shared with estranged brother Prince William, a former butler to King Charles claimed in a bombshell interview.

Grant Harrold, who served the monarch for seven years while he was Prince of Wales, claimed Harry had gone radio silent on some of his buddies after the renegade royal stepped back from his senior duties and relocated with his family to Montecito, California.

"I know quite a few of Harry's friends, who don't hear from him at all now," claimed the former staffer who said a number of them hadn't received a call or text from the Duke of Sussex after he left the U.K. for a fresh start, RadarOnline.com has learned.