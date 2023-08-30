'Don't Hear From Him': Prince Harry Ghosted His Longtime Pals After Moving to America With Meghan, King Charles' Former Butler Claims
Prince Harry is no longer reaching out to the longtime pals he once shared with estranged brother Prince William, a former butler to King Charles claimed in a bombshell interview.
Grant Harrold, who served the monarch for seven years while he was Prince of Wales, claimed Harry had gone radio silent on some of his buddies after the renegade royal stepped back from his senior duties and relocated with his family to Montecito, California.
"I know quite a few of Harry's friends, who don't hear from him at all now," claimed the former staffer who said a number of them hadn't received a call or text from the Duke of Sussex after he left the U.K. for a fresh start, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Charles' youngest was notably a no-show at his friend Jack Mann's wedding in July, even though Harry was in the wedding party at their own nuptials and Mann was referred to as his "unofficial best man."
And the same goes for his relationship with estranged brother William.
"They were both very sociable boys," Harrold said per Spin Genie. "And that's what's so sad about it now, how they've gone from best of friends to non-existent really. They have become so distant."
Prior to their family feud, Harrold said they were "always having fun together" and would banter with each other. "I mainly worked with them when they were approaching their late teenage years and twenties," he said. "I liked the way they got on."
"They played practical jokes and wound each other up, but it was harmless," added Charles' former butler of the royal siblings. "They had the same friends, too. You'd see them in the pubs together. It was a great time for them."
Despite a supposed ceasefire in their family feud, William is refusing to "forgive and forget" Harry's war against the royals, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in June. Nonetheless, the royals are claimed to be pleased at any sign of progress after his Netflix series and memoir, Spare.
"King Charles and other royals — including William's wife, Kate — are optimistic this is a huge step in the right direction and they won't have to worry about more nuclear attacks, for a while at least," a palace courtier said.
"But for William, it's a case of believing it when he sees it. And it doesn't lessen how infuriated and hurt he is about all the mud that he's been slung," the tipster added. "He finds it incredibly rich the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have put out this olive branch and highly doubts either Harry or his wife will stick to it."