Prince William 'Severed Ties' With King Charles in Secret War Triggered by Camilla's Icy Treatment of Kate: Report

According to a new report, insiders said that although Charles and his heir have put on a united front for public appearances, William has "severed ties" with his father and their feud "threatens to rip the monarchy apart."

Prince William has put distance between himself and father King Charles following a secret royal war triggered by Queen Camilla 's icy treatment of Princess Kate , RadarOnline.com has learned.

"This is a battle royale between the REAL power behind the throne, Camilla, and Britain's next king," said the courtier, who said that his disdain for Camilla has been long-rooted and only festered more in the wake of Princess Diana ' s tragic death.

"William has hidden his pent-up feelings about his evil stepmother for secades, but they exploded in a torrent of retaliation when he learned she was badmouthing his wife and family," a high-level courtier claimed about it being the straw that broke the camel's back.

The sources said William never wanted his father to marry Camilla and still blames her for playing a role in the turmoil "that took Prince Harry out of the royal family."

Meanwhile, it's claimed that Charles is kowtowing to his wife's whim and trying to avoid getting in the middle.

Princess Kate was allegedly branded a "commoner" by Charles' wife, which upset William prior to his decision to boot his father and Camilla from a cherished home in Wales.

"He's tired of her vicious vitriol against Kate and wants the lies, betrayals, poisonous plots and other malice in the palace to end," they said.