Prince William 'Severed Ties' With King Charles in Secret War Triggered by Camilla's Icy Treatment of Kate: Report
Prince William has put distance between himself and father King Charles following a secret royal war triggered by Queen Camilla's icy treatment of Princess Kate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a new report, insiders said that although Charles and his heir have put on a united front for public appearances, William has "severed ties" with his father and their feud "threatens to rip the monarchy apart."
"William has hidden his pent-up feelings about his evil stepmother for secades, but they exploded in a torrent of retaliation when he learned she was badmouthing his wife and family," a high-level courtier claimed about it being the straw that broke the camel's back.
"This is a battle royale between the REAL power behind the throne, Camilla, and Britain's next king," said the courtier, who said that his disdain for Camilla has been long-rooted and only festered more in the wake of Princess Diana's tragic death.
The sources said William never wanted his father to marry Camilla and still blames her for playing a role in the turmoil "that took Prince Harry out of the royal family."
Meanwhile, it's claimed that Charles is kowtowing to his wife's whim and trying to avoid getting in the middle.
Princess Kate was allegedly branded a "commoner" by Charles' wife, which upset William prior to his decision to boot his father and Camilla from a cherished home in Wales.
"He's tired of her vicious vitriol against Kate and wants the lies, betrayals, poisonous plots and other malice in the palace to end," they said.
- Royal Ceasefire: 'Desperate' Harry in 'Secret Talks' With William, Asks Estranged Brother to 'Call a Truce': Report
- Prince William Refuses to 'Forgive and Forget' Harry's War Against the Royals; He'll Believe Peace Pact 'When He Sees it'
- 'Kate Couldn't Look Her in the Eye': Princess of Wales Was Fuming Over Rose Hanbury's Attendance at Coronation After William Affair Rumors
Williams was able to pull off the move as new owner of the Duchy of Cornwall, the National Enquirer reported. "To add insult to injury, if Charles and Camilla want to spend time there, they'll have to cough up the rent," said the insider who shared that William turned the above into a vacation rental.
"This was a calculated blow by William to show he's had enough of Camilla's antics," the tipster alleged.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, reports have surfaced claiming that William and Kate went into a "furious frenzy" after finding out she was behind the king's threat to ban their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, from public events due to their behavior.
"William's out for revenge, and renting out Charles' Welsh home is just the start."