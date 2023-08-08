Royal Olive Branch: Prince Harry and Meghan Hope to Repair Family Rift by Renting Apartment in Kensington Palace
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal ceasefire has turned into a peace offering as the renegades try to restore their family bond with a grand gesture, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It appears they are considering returning to the U.K. to get back on track with Harry's royal relatives years after moving to Montecito, California. "He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves," an insider spilled.
The latest olive branch is said to be part of the couple's attempts to "make amends" with his estranged brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, according to a new report.
"He hopes that will please William and show that they're serious about coming back. Harry doesn't want to become a prisoner of the palace," the source told OK! Magazine.
This time around, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have plans to approach the situation differently and "want to keep a sense of balance in their lives" as well as "their mental health intact."
As we previously reported, Harry contacted his brother last month for a truce and considered returning to London to serve his father, King Charles III, after attending his coronation and other royal events.
Harry and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage by his father in March, but it was later revealed that Charles reportedly began proceedings in January, just one day after Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, hit shelves.
It's unknown how the royals will respond considering the tension fueled by Harry's personal revelations and the pair's six-part Netflix series, which followed their complex journey before and after stepping down from their senior duties in 2020.
Meghan and Harry have settled in across the pond in the U.S., but they are still struggling to "find their footing" in Hollywood even after his lucrative book deal and their top-10 series, a source said.
Some believe the monarch will be receptive. "Despite everything that's happened, how would it look if Charles said no?"
Daily Mail Columnist Richard Eden, contrarily, said the Sussexes will need to own up for their part in the ongoing family rift.
"The only hope there could be is that Harry and Meghan apologize and say we're really sorry for all the damage we've done, and we'd like to make amends. Unless that happens, I can't see any kind of reconciliation," Eden predicted.