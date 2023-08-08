Royal Olive Branch: Prince Harry and Meghan Hope to Repair Family Rift by Renting Apartment in Kensington Palace

The latest olive branch is said to be part of the couple's attempts to "make amends" with his estranged brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, according to a new report.

"He hopes that will please William and show that they're serious about coming back. Harry doesn't want to become a prisoner of the palace," the source told OK! Magazine.

This time around, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have plans to approach the situation differently and "want to keep a sense of balance in their lives" as well as "their mental health intact."