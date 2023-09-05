'The Damage has Already Been Done': Prince Harry Shouldn't Expect More Than a 'Text' From Prince William on His Birthday, Insider Claims
Prince Harry's birthday is around the corner, but he shouldn't expect much from his brother, William, RadarOnline.com has learned.
King Charles' former butler claimed that Prince William may send his brother "a text or email," but he shouldn't expect much more given the bad blood between the two.
Grant Harrold, who served as the butler for then-Prince of Wales Charles for seven years, speculated that Prince William wouldn't have much to say to his little brother, even for his birthday.
Harrold said that Prince William may send a note to his brother "as an olive branch" when he turns 39 on September 15. The former Royal staffer saw anything beyond a brief correspondence unlikely because "the damage has already been done."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"If they chat on WhatsApp, he might get a text, or he might get an email," Harrold said, according to the Post. "I hope they do reach out. I’d like to think William would pick up the phone to wish him a happy birthday."
While the Royal insider hoped the brothers would put the past behind them, Harrold said it's anyone's guess as to how Prince Harry would be treated on his birthday, though it would be the perfect "opportunity" for the Royal family to rebuild broken relationships.
"But you never know. We will probably never know. It would be the opportunity for his dad to reach out, and offer an olive branch," Harrold said while noting that Prince Harry's special day would be "the perfect time for them to check in."
- Shocking Unearthed Audio: Charles Told Princess Diana's Mother He Was 'Disappointed' When Son Harry Arrived as 'We Thought it Would be a Girl'
- 'Don't Hear From Him': Prince Harry Ghosted His Longtime Pals After Moving to America With Meghan, King Charles' Former Butler Claims
- Meghan Markle Spotted WITHOUT Engagement Ring AGAIN — as Rumors Swirl Royal Renegades Face Marital Woes
The Royal insider said that while he hoped "that Harry would do the same to them on their birthdays" and check-in, that ship may have sailed with recent drama.
"I think the damage has already been done now and I think at this moment in time, I don’t see it dramatically changing," Harrold continued.
Like many factors of his daily life since leaving the U.K., Harrold said, however, how Prince Harry is celebrated would be "very different to how it would be celebrated if he was a working royal."
The insider thought a public announcement from the Royal family on September 15 was also a far-fetched idea.
"Well, it was only just Meghan’s birthday and it wasn’t mentioned by the royal family at all," Harrold said, referring to Meghan Markle turning 42 on August 4.
"It’s a bit weird. Even though they’re not working royals anymore, they would always have mentions on social media and suddenly it’s come to a stop. It could be similar for Harry’s birthday too."
One thing that Harrold felt strongly about was that "family" wouldn't be far from Prince Harry's mind on his birthday, regardless of how he's celebrated.
"Family is going to be at the forefront of Harry’s mind," the insider claimed as he added "there will be a part of him thinking about everything that has happened" since he moved to California.
"Family has always been a big thing to Harry. William and Kate are also in Balmoral with Charles now, and Harry used to be going up there every summer," Harrold continued. "So that will be playing a big part in what he’s thinking. He will be missing out on that."