'The Damage has Already Been Done': Prince Harry Shouldn't Expect More Than a 'Text' From Prince William on His Birthday, Insider Claims

"If they chat on WhatsApp, he might get a text, or he might get an email," Harrold said, according to the Post. "I hope they do reach out. I’d like to think William would pick up the phone to wish him a happy birthday."

While the Royal insider hoped the brothers would put the past behind them, Harrold said it's anyone's guess as to how Prince Harry would be treated on his birthday, though it would be the perfect "opportunity" for the Royal family to rebuild broken relationships.

"But you never know. We will probably never know. It would be the opportunity for his dad to reach out, and offer an olive branch," Harrold said while noting that Prince Harry's special day would be "the perfect time for them to check in."