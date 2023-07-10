U.S. Officials Refuse to Reveal Prince Harry's Visa Application Details Due to His 'Right to Privacy' After Drug Use Concerns
The United States government recently declined to reveal the specifics of Prince Harry's visa application – citing his "right to privacy” – after he came under scrutiny for admitting to repeated drug use, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Department of Homeland Security recently rejected a Freedom of Information Act request for the second time, which was submitted by the conservative think-tank the Heritage Foundation.
The request aimed to determine if Prince Harry had provided accurate information regarding his past drug consumption in his immigration paperwork, according to Daily Mail.
Prince Harry openly confessed to using illicit substances in his memoir, Spare, as well as during his and his wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.
The U.S. government's refusal to disclose the details of Prince Harry's visa application immediately raised questions about transparency regarding the matter.
The decision also came after lawyers from the Heritage Foundation sought court intervention to expedite a response to their FOIA request.
Despite Judge Carl Nichols declining to issue an injunction, he urged the Department of Homeland Security to provide a definitive answer to the think-tank.
In a letter from DHS Senior Director Jimmy Wolfrey, the government agency neither confirmed nor denied the existence of Prince Harry's immigration documents.
- Divorce Drama: Meghan Markle Will 'Walk Away' From Prince Harry, Royal Expert Says
- Spotify Reboot: Prince Harry Making Plans for 'Solo' Africa Trip to Film New Netflix Doc
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unfazed by Critics, 'Even More Focused on Building Brand' After $20 Million Spotify Deal Blows Up: Sources
The DHS also said although Prince Harry is a “public figure,” that does not necessarily mean the duke must “forfeit all rights of privacy.”
This prompted an angry response from Nile Gardiner, a representative of the Heritage Foundation, who criticized the decision.
“This argument makes no sense, but is not surprising coming from the zero transparency Biden Administration,” Gardiner wrote online.
“The Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to stonewall the Heritage Foundation’s Freedom of Information request are unacceptable, and we will be contesting their position,” he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry has refused to comment on the drug matter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the renegade Duke and Duchess of Sussex established themselves as public figures in the United States after stepping back from the royal family and their duties therein in 2020.
In Spare, which was published in January 2023, Harry admitted to consuming marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and cocaine before moving to the U.S.