Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Prince Harry

U.S. Officials Refuse to Reveal Prince Harry's Visa Application Details Due to His 'Right to Privacy' After Drug Use Concerns

U.S. Officials Again Refuse to Reveal Prince Harry's Visa Details
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 10 2023, Published 9:10 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The United States government recently declined to reveal the specifics of Prince Harry's visa application – citing his "right to privacy” – after he came under scrutiny for admitting to repeated drug use, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Department of Homeland Security recently rejected a Freedom of Information Act request for the second time, which was submitted by the conservative think-tank the Heritage Foundation.

Article continues below advertisement
U.S. Officials Again Refuse to Reveal Prince Harry's Visa Details
Source: Mega

The request aimed to determine if Prince Harry had provided accurate information regarding his past drug consumption in his immigration paperwork, according to Daily Mail.

Prince Harry openly confessed to using illicit substances in his memoir, Spare, as well as during his and his wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

U.S. Officials Again Refuse to Reveal Prince Harry's Visa Details
Source: Mega

The U.S. government's refusal to disclose the details of Prince Harry's visa application immediately raised questions about transparency regarding the matter.

The decision also came after lawyers from the Heritage Foundation sought court intervention to expedite a response to their FOIA request.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Judge Carl Nichols declining to issue an injunction, he urged the Department of Homeland Security to provide a definitive answer to the think-tank.

In a letter from DHS Senior Director Jimmy Wolfrey, the government agency neither confirmed nor denied the existence of Prince Harry's immigration documents.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
U.S. Officials Again Refuse to Reveal Prince Harry's Visa Details
Source: Mega

The DHS also said although Prince Harry is a “public figure,” that does not necessarily mean the duke must “forfeit all rights of privacy.”

This prompted an angry response from Nile Gardiner, a representative of the Heritage Foundation, who criticized the decision.

Article continues below advertisement
U.S. Officials Again Refuse to Reveal Prince Harry's Visa Details
Source: Mega

“This argument makes no sense, but is not surprising coming from the zero transparency Biden Administration,” Gardiner wrote online.

“The Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to stonewall the Heritage Foundation’s Freedom of Information request are unacceptable, and we will be contesting their position,” he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has refused to comment on the drug matter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the renegade Duke and Duchess of Sussex established themselves as public figures in the United States after stepping back from the royal family and their duties therein in 2020.

In Spare, which was published in January 2023, Harry admitted to consuming marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and cocaine before moving to the U.S.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.