Prince Harry's Past Drug Use the Focus of Washington Court Case After Memoir Confessions
A conservative political research group has taken legal action against the Department for Homeland Security over its decision not to disclose why Prince Harry was allowed into the United States despite admissions of illegal drug use, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Heritage Foundation is demanding for DHS to release the Duke of Sussex's March 2020 visa application to see how he answered questions on his history of drug use following revelations in his New York Times best-selling memoir, Spare, which has already spent 13 weeks on the bestseller list.
Within its pages, the rogue royal confessed to taking cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms.
"I would never recommend people to do this recreationally. But doing it with the right people if you are suffering from a huge amount of loss, grief or trauma, then these things have a way of working as a medicine," Harry told Anderson Cooper about psychedelics during a 60 Minutes special to promote his candid tell-all.
Harry may be in hot water because under American law, admission of drug use can be grounds to dismiss a visa application.
RadarOnline.com has learned a lawsuit was filed by The Heritage Foundation after the think tank's pursuit hit a roadblock due to a Freedom of Information request for the information being denied.
Both parties are set to plead their cases in a federal court in Washington DC today, although Harry will not be present as he is in London for a separate court case.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Harry was "snubbed" by the royal family upon his previous return after their past drama was exposed in his memoir. Meanwhile, it's unknown when exactly the visa case decision will be made.
"An admission of drug use is usually grounds for inadmissibility," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Page Six amid a debate over the repercussions.
Attorney James Leonard said that it would likely not be an issue for Harry unless he ended up in the slammer, telling the site: "Absent any criminal charge related to drugs or alcohol or any finding by a judicial authority that Prince Harry is a habitual drug user, which he clearly is not, I don't see any issue with the disclosures in his memoir."