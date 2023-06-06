Prince Harry's Past Drug Use the Focus of Washington Court Case After Memoir Confessions

A conservative political research group has taken legal action against the Department for Homeland Security over its decision not to disclose why Prince Harry was allowed into the United States despite admissions of illegal drug use, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Heritage Foundation is demanding for DHS to release the Duke of Sussex's March 2020 visa application to see how he answered questions on his history of drug use following revelations in his New York Times best-selling memoir, Spare, which has already spent 13 weeks on the bestseller list.