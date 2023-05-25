Anderson Cooper Puts Dating on Backburner After Split From Coparenting Ex Benjamin Maisani, Concluded 'He's Better Off Alone'
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has embraced life as a single, working father of two, in the wake of his public split from longtime boyfriend Benjamin Maisani.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Cooper, 56, is putting dating on the backburner while he focuses on co-parenting his boys, Wyatt Morgan and Sebastian Luke, with Maisani and keeping up with his busy schedule chock-full of interviews and reporting duties.
Back in 2018, Cooper broke the news that he and Maisani "separated some time ago," explaining they would always be family and would not only remain cordial, but "best of friends" post-split.
Cooper announced the birth of his first son in April 2020, revealing that he expanded his brood again in 2022.
"Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, who's last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well," the media personality shared while announcing Sebastian's arrival.
Sources said Cooper is open to love these days, but is perfectly content being a proud parent if that is what's in the cards for him. "After several rocky encounters over the past few years, he has concluded he's better off alone," spilled the insider.
"He's a creature of habit," added the source who said that Cooper wouldn't be changing that for just anybody.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Cooper for comment.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Cooper was "getting help from some of his happily married famous friends" when it came to finding his next love match.
Cooper owned up to being a "workaholic" in 2017, revealing he was often booked and busy with only one weekend off a month. "During the week I'm on CNN, and also work for 60 Minutes — most of the weekends are traveling for CNN or 60 minutes," he told People.
The broadcaster said one of the reasons he and Maisani got along so well was that his partner gave him grace while on-the-go.
"He's never asked me not to go somewhere," said Cooper. "He's pretty understanding that the job requires travel, and he's cool with that."