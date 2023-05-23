Ugly Feud Rages: Kathy Griffin Still at War With Anderson Cooper After Bloody Trump Head Photo
Kathy Griffin revealed that she and Anderson Cooper never made up after their falling out in 2017 over a photo of the comedian holding up a fake severed head resembling former president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The CNN broadcaster publicly denounced the bloody post shared by Griffin back in May of that year, drawing a line in the sand despite their long-standing friendship.
"For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate," Cooper wrote at the time.
Griffin faced a number of consequences over her controversial post, having been boycotted by several brands in addition to losing her hosting gig on CNN's New Years Eve show alongside Cooper, plus the impact it had on their once-amicable connection.
The My Life on the D-List star spoke out about the breakdown of their friendship on the Club Random podcast, telling Bill Maher that was "kind of a personal thing" and "a tough situation."
Griffin said she has become a stronger and more resilient person after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021. When asked if she was ready to let bygones be bygones and "get over that" past drama with Cooper, Griffin hinted that she would be open to reconciling.
"Sure. Of course," she said. "I don't know that he's interested. But I mean, you know, I also don't have like a need to like, hang out with people that maybe weren't so kosher."
"I didn't think we were Hollywood friends. I thought we were legit friends," she said of Cooper, telling Maher they had a strong bond where both could "bare your souls to each other and you're there for each other when this one's having a tough day."
Anderson previously said that he hoped Griffin would bounce back from the photo scandal.
"I don't want anybody's career to be destroyed because they do something unfortunate and inappropriate, but yeah, I thought what she did was inappropriate," he said at the Comerica Theatre.
"You know, I think I said that I thought it was completely inappropriate and I didn't approve it in any way, and I think when you're friends with somebody you can say that."