Kathy Griffin Weds On New Year's After Being Fired As CNN Ball Drop Co-Host She marries beau as Anderson Cooper celebrates with her TV replacement Andy Cohen!

Kathy Griffin got married right after midnight on New Year’s Day–more than two years after she was fired from CNN’s ball drop coverage with co-host Anderson Cooper.

The disgraced comedienne, 59, chose a bizarre time to marry her longtime beauRandy Bick, 41, as Cooper and Griffin’s replacement, Bravo star Andy Cohen, were ringing in the New Year from New York.

Griffin tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Randy Bick and posted a fun clip of them just before the ceremony, which she later said lasted “just under 14 minutes.”

“Happy New Year! Surprise, we’re getting married,” the lovers said in unison in announcing their shock engagement on Tuesday night, Dec. 31.

Griffin announced they would tie the knot right “after midnight,” West Coast time, New Year’s Day.

“She said yes!” Bick marveled.

The two then briefly danced together.

After Bick kissed her on camera, Griffin pushed him away, joking, “Oh my God, you pervert. I’m a virgin!”

Griffin wore a long shiny white gown cut low in the bust to show off her cleavage with a black sash around her waist. She wore her red hair in ringlets and carried a bouquet of red flowers.

Her groom looked dapper in a suit and tie with a matching red flower in his lapel.

Later, she posted a one minute video of the nuptials which showed her funny woman pal Lily Tomlin officiating. “What was supposed to be a shallow, ‘toot it and boot it’ one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful,” Tomin, 80, said as she began the ceremony. “They stayed together. Then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”

In 2017, Griffin was embroiled in scandal after her tasteless President Donald Trump bloody mask photos shocked America.

The fallout was swift, as the star was soon fired from her longtime gig as Cooper’s co-host for CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage. They replaced her with popular Bravo exec and host Cohen 51.

CNN said in a statement prior to announcing her termination, “We found what she did disgusting and offensive.”

Griffin later slammed Watch What Happens Live star Cohen.

The My Life on the D List star said Cohen was her Bravo boss for years and treated her“like a dog.”

Cohen denied Griffin’s claims, responding in a USA Today interview, “She’s made up a lot of stuff about me in the past few years that has just been untrue and sad. I hope she finds some peace.”

The funny lady appeared to go off the rails after her CNN ouster and other career setbacks, whining that after she took on the network and Cohen, “This wall of crap has never fallen on any woman in the history of America the way it has on me.”

“I think I should be able to get my life back,” Griffin said, claiming at the time she was broke.

But after her wedding to Bick, the star couldn’t have been happier, writing online about the nuptials, “LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear.”

Griffin and Bick started dating in 2011 after meeting at a food and wine festival.

“Well, you know, I didn’t think it would last…Because I thought he was just a man-whore, if you will,” Griffin had told PEOPLE about Bick, who is 18 years younger.

But their relationship turned serious and she noted, “He’s like a regular guy, you know, he’s like a real guy. He’s not like a Hollywood guy.”

However, getting to their “I do’s” was complicated, as they briefly split in November 2018 after seven years together.

They soon reconciled as Griffin told Entertainment Tonight about Bick, “We took a little break and we’re back. We just came to the decision that we’ve really been through so much together. We’ve been together over eight years … We both turned to each other and realized this is the longest relationship for both of us, you know? We should fight for it and make it work.”

This weekend, the two adopted two rescue dogs, Mary and Maggie.

Griffin split from her first husband, computer expert Matthew Moline, in 2005.

Before Griffin’s wedding in Los Angeles, Cooper, 52, and Cohen engaged in their usual revelry, getting drunk live on camera on CNN!