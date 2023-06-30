Spotify Reboot: Prince Harry Making Plans for 'Solo' Africa Trip to Film New Netflix Doc
Prince Harry will likely be returning to a place he holds near and dear to film a new documentary as part of his $100 million Netflix deal, RadarOnline.com has learned. And this time, wife Meghan Markle won't be joining in the mix.
Now that his $20 million Spotify deal with Meghan has gone up in flames, the Sussexes are "under pressure to come up with winning content" for the streaming platform. It's now claimed he'll be doing this solo venture as a follow-up to Harry & Meghan.
"Harry has a lot of roots in Africa and he feels at home there," an insider told Page Six, noting he took his future wife camping there on one of their first dates.
He also set up a charity in Lesotho called Sentebale with Prince Seeiso and is president of conservation group African Parks.
Plus, the continent has sentimental value to him. His late mother, Princess Diana, had famously paid a visit before she tragically died in a car crash in Paris, touring through an active minefield in Huambo, Angola with The Halo Trust.
Harry will likely hold off from making the trip for some time as the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike means the prince cannot move forward with his plans just yet. The report emerged in the wake of his and Meghan's Spotify deal being brought to an abrupt end.
A source familiar with their $100 million Netflix deal insisted "things are great" amid claims they are reworking ideas.
"We value our partnership with Archewell Productions," a spokesperson for Netflix added, confirming they would "continue to work together on a number of projects," including Heart of Invictus.
Looking ahead, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that CNN newcomer Gayle King has been privately working overtime on locking down Meghan and Harry as the first guests on her upcoming show.
"Gayle is buttering up Harry and Meghan with hopes they'll get her new show off to a running start," said a source.
Meghan and Harry are rumored to be done royal-bashing after facing backlash for their continuous remarks about their rocky exit from his life in the U.K.
That report was disputed by a royal biographer, who said it's not in Harry and Meghan's "nature" to remain silent.
Author Angela Levin claimed Meghan is eager to be well-known and respected, adding, "She's got huge plans and she is not going to be put down or shut up by these rumors."