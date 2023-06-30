Spotify Reboot: Prince Harry Making Plans for 'Solo' Africa Trip to Film New Netflix Doc

Prince Harry will likely be returning to a place he holds near and dear to film a new documentary as part of his $100 million Netflix deal, RadarOnline.com has learned. And this time, wife Meghan Markle won't be joining in the mix.

Now that his $20 million Spotify deal with Meghan has gone up in flames, the Sussexes are "under pressure to come up with winning content" for the streaming platform. It's now claimed he'll be doing this solo venture as a follow-up to Harry & Meghan.