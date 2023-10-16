Royal Renegades Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Humiliated' After Being Snubbed by Ex-Pals George and Amal Clooney: Report

RadarOnline.com had exclusively learned in June that Harry and Meghan were struggling to land projects after their $20 million Spotify deal went south and the former collaborators announced their joint decision to part ways. It came on the heels of the couple's royal-bashing Netflix series and his bombshell memoir, Spare.

"Of all the snubs they've had to deal with since their move to Hollywood, this is probably the most hurtful [to Harry and Meghan]," spilled one insider to the National Enquirer. "George and Amal went from being their wedding guests and trusted confidants to totally ghosting them."

The Sussexes' biography Finding Freedom noted how the Clooneys had hosted Harry and Meghan on at least twice at their home in Sonning, Oxfordshire.