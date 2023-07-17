'Anorexia Concerns': Amal Clooney 'Down To 102 Pounds' as George's Wife Wastes Away

Oscar-winning actor George Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin), is a powerhouse in her own right but insiders said her trim figure has loved ones concerned that she is "working too hard," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The lawyer and humanitarian stepped out in style last month, donning a form-fitting golden pantsuit in Madrid on June 22 for the We Choose the Earth Mundial Conference at the EDP Gran Vía Theater. It was for a conference she partook in as a keynote speaker.