'Anorexia Concerns': Amal Clooney 'Down To 102 Pounds' as George's Wife Wastes Away
Oscar-winning actor George Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin), is a powerhouse in her own right but insiders said her trim figure has loved ones concerned that she is "working too hard," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The lawyer and humanitarian stepped out in style last month, donning a form-fitting golden pantsuit in Madrid on June 22 for the We Choose the Earth Mundial Conference at the EDP Gran Vía Theater. It was for a conference she partook in as a keynote speaker.
As a mom of twins with a busy schedule, pals said they worry about the toll stress may be taking after seeing the latest images of Amal.
"Amal urgently needs to gain weight," another Hollywood insider said. "She can't afford to lose another ounce."
Meanwhile, a doctor who has not treated the barrister commented on the recent photos of George's leading lady and speculated she may weigh as little as 102 pounds.
Other sources said Amal has always been a light eater but seems to have cut back.
"Those who care for her worry she's working too hard and spread too thin," one shared who noted the legal eagle first sparked anorexia concerns in 2015 after a drastic weight loss. "Friends joke that George needs to feed his wife more food, but this is no laughing matter."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for George and Amal Clooney for comment.
The power couple have been married since 2014 and are still going strong years after they welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella.
Prior to Amal, he was married to Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993.
The Money Monster actor previously gushed about his romance with Amal in 2016, telling Esquire he had "never been happier in a relationship by any stretch of the imagination."
Amal returned the favor by raving over her longtime love and their blissful union last year.
"Marriage has been wonderful," she told Access Hollywood in March 2022. "I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter."