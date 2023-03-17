George Clooney Not Sweating Amal's $2 Million Wardrobe, Working Wife Pays For Designer Labels With Her Own Money
George Clooney's wife, Amal, is a fashion icon with a whopping $2 million wardrobe, but it's no sweat for her rich hubby — insiders say the stylish babe pays for her designer duds herself, RadarOnline.com has learned.
George, 61, could afford to dress his doll with his $500 million fortune, but the 45-year-old human rights attorney takes pride in paying for her own rags from her $24 million bank account.
She also shuns having a personal stylist and picks her own stuff — with George joking he's never seen her in the same outfit twice, said the spy. "Amal is a real trendsetter," the insider shared. "And she's mad about vintage clothing."
The celeb couple have a home in Berkshire, England, and Amal often shops in London's upscale William Vintage Shop, where she buys designer clothing from the '40s, '50s, '60s, and '70s, noted the source.
"Amal has a huge walk-in closet and dressing room in the couple's English home. She admits to owning about 300 pairs of pricey shoes," the insider revealed.
While she might seem like a spendthrift, Amal is constantly mixing with important people and being photographed so it makes sense to look fashionable.
"And because she's known for her fashion and is often photographed, famous designers are always gifting her with their latest creations," said the source.
George's high-powered wife also loves labels.
"She especially loves wearing Versace, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and madame Grés," the source disclosed. "And her excellent taste in fashion is always the topic of conversation among her co-workers."
Her fellow attorneys aren't the only ones who praise Amal for her flawless fashion sense. Her famous husband has gushed about her style since they went public with their romance in 2013.
"Since the day I met her, she's always had this insanely...it's eccentric, but it's fun, [her] sense of fashion," Clooney told Entertainment Tonight in 2015. "She was teaching at Columbia, and she's still like, 'I want to wear that dress.' It's crazy. It has been sort of fascinating to watch, because she has such great taste."
Hollywood's one-time most notorious bachelor finally met his match with his fashion-forward bride. Clooney put a ring on it in 2014, with The Tender Bar actor exchanging vows with Amal just five months later in Venice, Italy, on September 27.