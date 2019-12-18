Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lawyer And The Duchess: Amal Clooney Is ‘Obsessed’ With Meghan Markle George and Prince Harry's A-list wives have secret lunches!

The secret A-list wives club!

Amal Clooney is “obsessed” with Meghan Markle and has formed a strong bond with the Duchess, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

George Clooney’s stunning British wife was never close to his pal Brad Pitt’s spouse Angelina Jolie, but a source told Radar that she and Markle are fast friends.

“Amal Clooney is obsessed with Meghan,” the insider told Radar about the internationally respected attorney’s feelings about Prince Harry’s American wife.

“She does everything she can to spend time with her and keep in touch with her.”

George and Amal were among the many celebrities at the royal wedding, and the couple provided their private jet for the Duchess of Sussex’s over-the-top baby shower in New York City.

“Amal texts her, gives her parenting advice and how to follow fame advice,” the insider said about the relationship between the two famous women.

“She wants to be friends with her more than anyone else because of the royalty and fame connection,” the source told Radar.

Amal and Markle have bonded in London as they manage to spend time together under the radar.

“Meghan and Amal have secret lunches and play dates and are quite good friends,” the source spilled to Radar.

