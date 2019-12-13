Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Feud Continues! Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Vie To Get On Prince Charles' ‘Good Side' The duchesses are at it once again, claims source!

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are fighting once again — this time for their father in-law’s love and attention, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The duchesses have been trying to win over Prince Charles with various acts of kindness.

“It’s looking likely Charles will be the next monarch and not Catherine, which has given Meghan more of an incentive to get on his good side,” an insider exclusively snitched to Radar.

“She’s been kissing up to him and Camilla at every opportunity, not just with messages of support but gifts and offers to help out with practical matters over the holidays.”

“This isn’t lost on Catherine, who is secure in her relationship with Charles but knows how susceptible he is to being wooed and charmed – particularly by someone as crafty and convincing as Meghan!” the insider added.

While Kate has a tight bond with Prince Charles, readers know the Queen reportedly once favored Meghan.

As Radar previously reported, Queen Elizabeth made it her mission to make Meghan comfortable, but didn’t do the same for Kate.

“The Queen, last year, in the first few months of Meghan’s entry into the royal family, made a particular and slightly unusual effort to welcome her in,” Larcombe continued, noting she “never afforded that offer to Kate,” a source exclusively told Radar at the time.

Meghan and Kate’s recent competition comes months after they were spotted together at the Wimbledon tennis championship in June.

Their outing was an act of solidarity after nearly a year of feud rumors.

As Radar readers know, Meghan wasn’t the nicest to the Duchess of Cambridge when they had a fitting ahead of her wedding.

And reports claimed Kate was jealous of all the attention the former Suits star started receiving once she started dating Prince Harry.

At one point, she even hired a new stylist to bring her look to the next level and possibly outshine the Duchess of Sussex.

Now, the two are cordial, but their husbands are still feuding.

Readers know Prince Harry confessed on an ABC documentary that he and his brother Prince William haven’t had the best relationship.

His vulnerability angered the Duke of Cambridge, who did not agree with his brother’s approach to media attention.