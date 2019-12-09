Never-Before-Seen Photo Surfaces Of Duchess Meghan Volunteering At Soup Kitchen Organization says Markle offered her help ‘on a regular basis.'

Meghan Markle is receiving much praise after a never-before-seen photo of her volunteering at a Toronto charity was exposed.

In the image posted by the St. Felix Centre, the former Suits star is seen standing with a group of women inside a soup kitchen. She looks casual in a striped T-shirt, black winter jacket and baseball hat, ready to work.

“We feel very grateful and honoured to have been highlighted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, as one of 12 charities doing important work worldwide. 🙏🏻 This photo has Meghan volunteering in our kitchen! ❤” the charity captioned their Instagram post.

The organization provides services for some of the most marginalized and vulnerable members of Toronto’s community, including the homeless and the mentally ill. In their post, they said Meghan, 38, volunteered regularly in the kitchen while she filmed the USA Network show.“Meghan Markle was an active supporter and volunteer of St. Felix Centre during her time living in the city while working on Suits. She volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Program. The Duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people,” the St. Felix Centre team wrote.

Now that she is the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has chosen to highlight the charity in her and Prince Harry’s joint Instagram account, with which they follow a series of honorable organizations every month in order to bring attention to their causes.

“With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need – those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones. It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness. Continuing our monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ – we have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need – especially at this time of year,” Meghan and Harry, 35, captioned their post.

St. Felix Centre proudly responded to the royals’ post via their Twitter account, saying, “Thank you! Many people here have fond memories of Duchess Meghan volunteering with us – though we remember her just as ‘the lovely Meghan.’”

In their post, the charity gushed about Meghan, and said they’ve received much attention from the public ever since she and Harry named them on Instagram.

“We’re happy to see she continues supporting vulnerable people now as a member of the Royal Family. We’d love for her to visit us again one day,” they added in their post.