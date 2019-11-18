Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On The Move? Meghan Markle Schedules Top-Secret Christmas Meetings In L.A. The Duchess of Sussex is opting out of the Queen’s traditional holiday festivities.

Meghan Markle’s upcoming Christmas vacation in America won’t be all play!

The Duchess of Sussex is taking advantage of her time in California in December by arranging several top-secret meetings with Hollywood executives and agents.

“Meghan isn’t looking to go back into acting, but she is keen to explore her options in the USA,” a royal insider told the podcast STRAIGHT SHUTER. “Her new Sussex brand is very important to her and she is very keen to exploit it in America.”

As a former foodie, “Meghan is interested in producing her own products that raise money for charity, like her father-in-law, Prince Charles, has done in the UK,” continued the source.

Added the insider: “Meghan is smart and ambitious and isn’t going to allow the great power and fame she has been given go to waste. She already has a fashion collection in Britain and wants to expend that to America.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Duchess of Sussux and her husband, Prince Harry, have made the decision not to join Queen Elizabeth II for Christmas this year.

Instead, the couple will fly to California with their six-month-old son Archie to spend the holiday with her mom, Doria Ragland.

Except for in 2012, when Harry has deployed in Afghanistan, the prince has enjoyed the holidays at his 93-year-old grandmother’s Norfolk home she shares with her husband, Prince Philip, 98.

Prince Harry, 35, and 38-year-old Meghan recently created a stir when they slammed life in the palace during interviews for a new documentary.

Harry admitted he had his brother, Prince WIlliam, aren’t as close as they once were, and Markle whined about how life as a Royal was not “fair.”