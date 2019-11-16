One year into her marriage with Prince Harry and a baby later, Meghan Markle is reportedly still waiting to become a British citizen.

The Duchess of Sussex started her application shortly after the November 2017 announcement of her engagement, but her status as a royal has given her no leverage in the process, and she’s okay with that.

“It might seem extraordinary, given that she’s been married to the Queen’s grandson for 18 months, but she accepts that it’s a slow process,” a source told the Daily Mail.

According to the publication, the application process takes about three years to complete. Fiancees of British citizens should marry within six months, and provide proof, ranging from emails, flight tickets and holiday photos, their relationship is real.

During the three years before filling out the application, the foreigner must abide by residency requirements that restrict the applicant from spending more than 270 days outside the UK, unless, like the Duchess, your spouse works abroad for or close to the government.

Following the three year period, a test must be taken to prove knowledge of English, Welsh, Scottish Gaelic as well as general life in the UK.

As readers know, Meghan married Prince Harry, 35, at St. George’s Chapel in London on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

While she has not been exempt from the lengthy application process required for citizenship in the UK, she also has not been able to escape the media scrutiny involved in being in the public eye.

As Radar previously reported, the former Suits actress has admitted that being a royal during her pregnancy was difficult.

“Any woman, especially when you’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, so that was made really changing,” she said in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, “And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman it’s a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed.”

The 38-year-old mother may have followed most rules, but she has also defied some of the royal traditions since she married the Duke of Sussex. Most recently, the Sun reported she and Prince Harry areopting out of spending Christmas with the royal family.

The controversial couple are reportedly taking a six-week break from royal duties.

This month, they intend on taking their son Baby Archie to Los Angeles where they will celebrate Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.