Feud Continues! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Ditching Queen Elizabeth For Christmas ‘It’s sad they don’t want to be part of the family,’ says a royal insider.

Royal outcasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the decision not to join Queen Elizabeth II for Christmas this year.

Instead, a source told the Sun, the couple plans to “recharge their batteries” away from the royals.

Except for in 2012, when Harry has deployed in Afghanistan, the prince has enjoyed the holidays at his 93-year-old grandmother’s Norfolk home she shares with her husband, Prince Philip, 98.

“I think it’s sad they don’t want to be part of the family gathering, particularly now the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are in their dotage,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward noted, adding, “The Queen might be a little hurt but she’s far too gracious to ever let it show or be known.”

After word of the snub got out, Buckingham Palace released a statement revealing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month” and will spend time “as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria [Ragland].”

“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” a royal spokesperson insisted.

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Prince Harry, 35, and 38-year-old Meghan created a stir when they publicly slammed the family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex “horrified” Queen Elizabeth and senior royals by giving emotionally raw interviews for the TV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey during their official visit there with 6-month-old son Archie in September.

Harry went too far by confirming his feud with Prince William, 37, that the palace has worked tirelessly to downplay, said sources. The once-inseparable brothers have “good days” and “bad days” and “don’t see each other as much as we used to,” Harry confessed.

Meanwhile, Markle complained about life in the palace, whining, “I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair and that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile.”