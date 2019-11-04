Sorry Queen! Meghan & Harry Planning Another Documentary Despite Royal Family’s Disapproval Sussexes ‘have no intention of changing the way they want to do things,’ says source.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not afraid to challenge the royal family.

Despite the claims that Prince William and Queen Elizabeth were angered by the couple’s explosive documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, a source told Straight Shuter that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already planning a sequel!

Refusing to stay out of the spotlight, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, are having a camera crew follow them around America when they visit over Thanksgiving.

“Harry is more haunted by the ghost of Diana than ever before. It has gotten worse, not better, since he married Meghan. Because of the amount of attention they have received as a couple they feel like they have a lot of leverage within the family and are signaling they have every intention of continuing to do things their way. Which includes documenting their upcoming trip to the U.S.A.,” the source said.

The news comes after The Sun reported the parents of baby Archie are thinking about building a second home in the United States for their family to spend time in — especially because things haven’t been working out for them in England. They are even preparing to spend part of their six-week vacation in California, and insiders say the visit could turn permanent.

As readers know, royal insiders say Meghan and Harry are ready to quit the royal family — and the monarch couldn’t be happier!

It also comes days after royal family fans noticed Meghan and Harry’s wedding photo was removed from its place in Buckingham Palace.

“They both think the African documentary was great and that they are single-handedly modernizing the monarchy,” the source told Straight Shuter. “Neither Harry or Meghan have any intention of ceding their position to William and Kate and have no intention of changing the way they want to do things.”

“Straight Shuter: Naughty But Nice” has all the details.