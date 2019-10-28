No More Africa? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Consider Moving To US

No More Africa? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Consider Moving To US The Sussexes are looking for a location to set up a second base.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering the United States as a potential second base for their family, according to The Sun.

The Sussexes, as Radar previously reported, were initially thinking about a potential move to South Africa, particularly Botswana, the place where they first met.

But that location may be possibly be ruled out as their move would mean British and South African taxpayers which of them would have to fund their security.

According to royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter, “That’s just not going to be OK unless, of course, they renounce all of their royal privileges, their royal titles, everything to do with their life as a member of the royal family, royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter told a New Zealand talk show. “I don’t see that happening, either.”

“Yes, they’re both independently wealthy and they could support themselves there. But is the South African taxpayer suddenly paying for their security, or is the British taxpayer paying for that? Neither party are going to be particularly happy.”

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to spend part of their six week vacation in California where they will weigh out their options in the states.

Even that potential move, however, is beginning to draw concern as royals fear it could be the first step to an official departure from the family.

“There’s an acceptance that things haven’t worked out with the Sussexes full-time in Windsor so they could have a second base in America,” a royal source revealed to The Sun.

As readers know, Meghan and Harry opened up about some of their experiences as royals both in the press and an ABC documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

The 38-year-old mother admitted dealing with media scrutiny as a mother and newlywed has been “really challenging,” and that she has been warned by her British friends.

“When I first met Harry, my friends were so excited, my US friends were happy because I was happy,” Meghan said. “But my British friends, they were sure he was lovely, but they said I shouldn’t do it because ‘the British tabloids will destroy your life.’ Because I’m American I very naively didn’t get it. It’s complicated.”

Harry has also detailed some of the ways his life has changed and confessed that he and his brother Prince William are on “different paths at the moment” and don’t talk as much as they once did.

The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”