Meghan Markle Says Being Royal Has Been ‘Really Challenging’

Meghan Looks Glum While Admitting New Royal Role Has Been ‘Really Challenging’ ‘Especially as a woman it’s a lot,’ says Duchess of Sussex in candid interview.

Meghan Markle is finally speaking out about the difficult time she’s had ever since becoming a part of the royal family.

In an interview with ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, said her life has only been made more difficult by the U.K. public’s alleged vendetta against her.

“Any woman, especially when you’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, so that was made really changing,” she said. “And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman it’s a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed.”

In the interview — which will be included in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, airing Wednesday, October 23, at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC — she also thanked the anchor for asking about her feelings “because not many people have asked if I’m okay.”

“But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” she added.

Seeing as she was failing to give a straight answer, Bradby asked if she could confirm that she was “not really ok” and if it really has “been a struggle?”

“Yes,” Meghan answered looking glum.

RadarOnline.com readers know Meghan’s candid response about her struggles comes days after Prince Harry shared an open letter bashing the U.K. press for allegedly bullying his wife.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he said. Readers know the prince’s late mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 while being chased by paparazzi.

Harry, 35, and Meghan — who married in May 2017 despite controversy over their relationship — are now suing the Mail on Sunday over privacy concerns.

In the interview for the upcoming documentary, Harry spoke about his new life with former Suits actress Meghan and revealed how he’s still impacted by his mother’s tragic death.

“I think [of] being part of this family, in this role, in this job every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash,” he said. “It takes me straight back, so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.”

In the show, the duke and duchess will also open up about their roles as model royals and new parents to son Archie Harrison.