Royals Party Of 3! Meghan & Harry Can’t Stop Smiling On Cape Town Visit With Archie Baby boy bursts into giggles during meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having the time of their lives with son Archie Harrison while on their Royal Tour of South Africa.

In gorgeous new photos, the family of three is seen enjoying a visit in Cape Town, where they met up with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

“This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka,” the Sussexes wrote on their Instagram this Wednesday, September 25. “The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice.”

Meghan, 38, Harry, 35, and Archie, 4 months, joined the Archbishop and Thandeka to “learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focusing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world.”

The Duke and Duchess have shared various sweet photos from their visit on Instagram ever since landing in South Africa this Monday, September 23. Among them are the first front-facing pictures of baby Archie, and a video of him giggling while in his mother’s arms.

“Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!” Meghan and Harry captioned a photo of the Archbishop kissing Archie on the forehead.

On their Instagram story, Meghan and Harry also shared various snaps of their time in the country. The royals couldn’t stop smiling while interacting with locals, dancing with children, and introducing their son to their new friends.

On Monday, Meghan and Harry had their first stop at the Justice Desk Project which works to make women and children safer in Nyanga. One of the workshops they attended was the Mbokodo project, which provides self-defense classes and female empowerment workshops to young girls who are overcoming major traumas. The royals were all smiles while watching a special dance performance by female locals. At one point, Meghan even showed off her moves!

“And just on one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of The Royal Family, I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister,” the Duchess of Sussex told the girls.