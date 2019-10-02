Meghan Shows PDA With Harry On Last Day Of Africa Tour After Nephew’s Jail Release

Meghan Shows PDA With Harry On Last Day Of Africa Tour After Nephew’s Jail Release Markle is all smiles with husband following his emotional statement.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a united front during their last day in South Africa following Harry’s statement and Meghan’s family drama.

Duchess of Sussex’s face was glowing as she and Harry met up with locals this morning, October 2.

Meghan, 38, looked elegant yet casual in a white shirt dress, beige heels, and red earrings. She also wore a black and white beaded bracelet that was given to her on Tuesday during her private visit with the after-school program, The Teddy Bear Clinic. The institution is working to raise awareness and end sexual violence in schools.

Harry, 35, matched his wife’s summer look in a white dress shirt, light blue blazer, beige pants, and tan shoes.

After a few days of attending town visits separately, the lovebirds reunited for a final, joint outing. To wrap up their Royal Tour, they visited the township of Tembisa near Johannesburg, where they met local youth entrepreneurs and learned about the initiatives to resolve the rising unemployment faced by young people in the country.

While on their final day in the country, the Duke and Duchess — who left baby Archie Harrison at home with his nanny — couldn’t hide their joy. When Meghan wasn’t looking lovingly at her husband, the two were holding hands or giving each other affectionate embraces.

Their outing came hours after Meghan’s estranged nephew Thomas Dooley was released from jail following four days behind bars. RadarOnline.com readers know the 28-year-old Dominos franchise owner was arrested on September 26 when police caught him running around Hollywood nude, with just a towel wrapped around his waist. He was allegedly causing chaos while under the influence of drugs. He is the son of Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

Meghan did not publicly address the scandal.

Also on Tuesday, Harry shocked the world by issuing an emotional statement targeted at the U.K. press, in which he accused the media of viciously and continuously bullying Meghan.

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Harry said in his statement.

The prince added that while he and Meghan have “continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.”

The royal couple is now suing the Mail on Sunday.