Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked like the perfect pair when attending an event in the U.K. this week following their South Africa tour.

On Tuesday, October 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at the WellChild Awards, which were held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

There they praised the courage of ill children and their families, and thanked those who care for and support them, such as outstanding health, social care, and education professionals.

Meghan, 38, looked elegant in a forest green dress, beige coat, and tan shoes, while Harry, 35, went for his usual navy suit and light blue tie. They held hands as they entered the event and laughed with each other the entire night. The former Suits actress was even caught looking lovingly at her husband as he spoke to fellow humanitarians.

The couple’s baby boy, Archie Harrison, stayed home for the night as his parents performed their royal duties. RadarOnline.com readers know the 5-month-old accompanied Meghan and Harry on their royal tour of South Africa. Sweet photos even show him being greeted by Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.

Meghan and Harry shared various photos from their family visit on Instagram after landing in the country on September 23. Among them are the first front-facing pictures of baby Archie, and a video of him giggling while in his mother’s arms.

“Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!” Meghan and Harry captioned a photo of the Archbishop kissing Archie on the forehead.

The new parents also went on various visits around the country together, without their son, and separately. Harry even kept his mother’s legacy alive by continuing a mission Princess Diana held dear to her heart. The Duke visited a landmine field outside Dirico, Angola called HALO Trust mine, there, he remotely set off a mine before giving a speech about the effects clearing landmines has on conservation.

“This historic commitment is a key step forward for the movement to rid the world of mines and lay the foundation for a safe and just future for the next generation,” he said. “Landmines are an unhealed scar of war. By clearing the landmines, we can help this community find peace, and with peace comes opportunity.”