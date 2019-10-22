Wendy Williams Slams Meghan Markle For Complaints: 'You Knew What You Were Doing!'

Wendy Williams Slams Meghan Markle For Complaints: 'You Knew What You Were Doing!' 'Don't try to garner sympathy from us,' the talk show host warns royal.

Whoa! Wendy Williams is calling out Meghan Markle, slamming her for comments the Duchess made about the difficulties of royal life.

In a newly released clip from the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan, 38, claimed the past year of marriage has been “hard” and living under public scrutiny has been “complicated.”

“In all fairness, I had no idea,” she said. “But when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I’m so happy, but my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.’”

“[I said] what are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense,” she continued. “I’m not in tabloids. I didn’t get it.”

That’s apparently not what Williams believes.

“Yes you did. You knew exactly what you were doing,” Williams said on Tuesday, October 22, after showing the clip. “And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don’t try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing.”

Williams went on to call Meghan’s unnamed British pal, who warned her not to marry Prince Harry, some “hating a** girlfriend.”

“Like, you meet a Prince, and your friend’s going to tell you not to marry? Or Meghan‘s lying to try and get sympathy, for us to give her sympathy.”

There’s always a chance Williams’ beef with the Duchess stems from the time the former actress tried to get a job as a model on the talk show.

She didn’t get the gig, but she did land a stint as a “briefcase girl” on Deal or No Deal, before her big break on Suits and, of course, her 2018 marriage to Harry.

“I like them, but there’s something about her, you know what I’m saying?” Williams added on Tuesday’s show. “And you know what girl, Meghan, Meghan don’t be surprised that the paparazzi are everywhere. Of course, because you’re now a royal. They weren’t following you when you were on Suits, we didn’t even know who you were except when you came for employment here at Wendy and wanted to be one of our runway models.”

“Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you. You knew what you were signing up for, girl!” Williams concluded.

As Radar previously reported, Williams isn’t the only one upset with Meghan’s comments.

Brother-in-law Prince William is furious with the interview, a source told Radar.

“He sees this as all very damaging to the royal family — a family that one day he will be the head of,” the source explained.