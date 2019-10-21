Prince William Furious Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Interview

Royal Feud Explodes: Prince William Furious Over Harry & Meghan’s Tell-All Interview ‘He sees this as damaging to the family,’ source says.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to speak out about the harsh reality of living life in the royal spotlight, Prince William is on the sidelines, furious!

A source close to the family exclusively told RadarOnline.com that Wills — who will likely be King of England one day — does not agree with his younger brother and his outspoken wife’s approach to battling the negative attention.

With their lawsuit against the British press and Harry’s “aggressive” announcement, “this interview came as a total shock to the family,” the source said. “They have gone rogue.”

Though royals are known for turning a blind eye to such drama, Harry and Meghan both told Tom Bradby in an interview for his documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, that they can no longer stay silent and ignore the negativity.

“I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair and that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile,” Meghan, 38, said of life as the Duchess of Sussex. She added that while her British friends warned her not to marry Harry, 35, because of the negative attention she would receive, she was “naïve” and ignored their comments.

“My mum taught me a certain set of values that I will always try to uphold, despite the role and the job that sometimes that entails. I will always protect my family and now I have a family to protect,” Harry added in the interview, backing up his wife’s views. “I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum.”

While Meghan and Harry have established themselves as modern and progressive royals, the prince’s more traditional family members, such as his brother, are not content with how the pair have been handling their situation.

“They are not listening to advisers and think they know better, no matter how many times this keeps backfiring on them,” the source said. “Telling a reporter ‘no one asks if I’m okay’ is a slap in the face of the royal family and British public. It makes them look unfeeling and brings back terrible memories of the way Diana tried to portray them. They have seen this movie before and won’t let it play again.”

Radar readers know Meghan got emotional while talking to Tom Bradby and thanked him for asking her about her feelings “because not many people have asked if I’m okay.”

“Saying what she said will enrage William,” the source continued. “He sees this and Meghan as all very damaging to the royal family — a family that one day he will be the head of.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Meghan also slammed the family’s British traditions in the interview, saying she tried hard to adopt the “stiff upper lip” but in the end realized that “what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

The insider said that in his fury, William, 37, is comparing Meghan and Harry’s actions to those of his own wife, Kate Middleton, who’s had to deal with similar scrutiny during her years of marriage to Wills.

“The contrast to Kate, who waited eight years to give an ‘interview’ until today couldn’t be more dramatic. Kate gives sound bites about enjoyed her visit to Pakistan to her husband, while Meghan does this,” the source pointed out.

Readers know William and Harry have been feuding ever since Harry married former Suits actress Meghan in May 2017. In the tell-all interview, the younger prince admitted they’re “certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

He added that they see each other less than they used to, but are still family at the end of the day.

Meghan, meanwhile, seems to have stopped feuding with Kate, 37, as after months of alleged animosity the two attended the Wimbledon tennis champions on Saturday, July 13 and sat in the royal box together.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs on Wednesday, October 23 at 10:00 p.m. on ABC.