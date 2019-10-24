Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Royal Snub! Harry & Meghan’s Wedding Photo Removed After Couple's Shocking Interview The picture disappeared following the couple putting down life in the Royal family.

Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle worn out their welcome at Buckingham Palace?

Royal family fans noticed a missing photo, a shot of the couple at their 2018 wedding that had been located at the front of Queen Elizabeth‘s side table, which also held photos of Prince William with Kate Middleton and Harry and his brother posed in their military uniforms.

Now the Duchess of Sussex is the only of the four not represented on the table.

The change comes on the heels of Prince Harry revealing in the new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey that he and his brother William have “good days” and “bad days” but are on “different paths.”

And Meghan complained in the new documentary about her life as a Royal dealing with the media.

“Any woman, especially when they are pregnant, you are really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging,” she said, “and then when you have a newborn, you know? And especially as a woman it’s really, it’s really a lot.”

An emotional Meghan didn’t sound so certain when the interviewer asked if she was okay.

“Well, I guess, and also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” Meghan, 38, said of life as the Duchess of Sussex.

Shockingly, she added that while her British friends warned her not to marry Harry, 35, because of the negative attention she would receive, she was “naïve” and ignored their comments.

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, a Palace source revealed William is now at odds with his younger brother and his outspoken wife over their approach to battling all the attention.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson refused to comment on the suspiciously missing photo.

For more on the latest Royal scandal, scroll through Radar’s gallery of photos!