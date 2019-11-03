Meghan's Claim Soccer Star Ashley Cole Pursued Her Is 'Nonsense' His Brother Slams She's 'not the kind of girl he goes for,' he says as Sussexes quit royal family.

Meghan Markle’s life before Prince Harry has come back to haunt her. It’s been reported that the former Suits actress, 38, told a reporter that British former soccer star Ashley Cole, 38, pursued her years ago. She said the hunk “tried very hard” to get her attention on Twitter back in 2013.

But now, according to the Sun on Sunday, Ashley’s brother Matty Cole has said, “It’s nonsense, completely made up. He definitely wouldn’t have to beg Meghan Markle for a date.” “She’s not the kind of girl he goes for anyway, and he’s never fancied her,” Matty added in a major diss.

The now Duchess of Sussex’s reference to Ashley, whose father was born in Barbados, was reportedly part of her drive long ago to boost her star profile in England. But she went on to marry Harry, 35, on May 19, 2018, and give birth to their son, Archie, now 1. As readers know, Meghan and Harry recently shocked the royal family by revealing their bitter experiences on the spotlight in a TV documentary called Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

Their emotionally raw and perhaps too-candid interview, however, angered Queen Elizabeth, causing her to take their wedding photo down from her side table, sources alleged.

As Radar reported, the Sussexes later reportedly got into an argument with the Queen and decided to quit the royal family. Elizabeth “called their bluff! She told them that she was delighted with their decision and couldn’t wait for them to leave,” a high-level palace courtier revealed. “She stripped them of their royal titles, their newly renovated home, Frogmore Cottage — and about $15 million in financial support!” said the source.

Meghan claimed the British media was trying to “destroy” her and complained that no one treats her sympathetically, such as asking how she’s doing. But a showbiz editor revealed she “all but begged” for media exposure two years before she met Harry. Meghan’s former friend, TV presenter Lizzie Cundy, has described her as “manipulating” and added that she’s “seen a different side” to Meghan since she joined the royal family.

Prince Harry has also been blasted for confirming the rift between him and brother Prince William in the documentary. According to the royal source, the Sussexes came across as “whiners and hypocrites and Her Majesty was outraged.”

“She called the couple to her private quarters immediately after the documentary aired. In a shocking showdown, she told them to ‘get a grip’ and stop claiming they’d single-handedlymodernized the monarchy. She told Meghan it might be okay to be so open in hippy-dippy Hollywood, but the royals keep their private feelings just that—private.” Meghan and Harry then reportedly demanded a six-week break from royal duties — to which the Queen suggested they take a permanent vacation instead!