Cheerio! Prince Harry & Meghan Quit The Royal Family Queen Elizabeth happy to bid the two goodbye after shocking interview.

Prince Harry and his renegade wife, Meghan, threw a tantrum and quit Britain’s royal family during a bitter confrontation with Queen Elizabeth, insiders said.

But if the pair were hoping the 93-year-old monarch would beg them to stay, they were flat-out wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Her Majesty called their bluff! She told them that she was delighted with their decision and couldn’t wait for them to leave,” a high-level palace courtier revealed.

But that wasn’t the queen’s only payback for the “divisive” couple who committed the cardinal sin of dissing royal life in public.

“She stripped them of their royal titles, their newly renovated home, Frogmore Cottage — and about $15 million in financial support!” said the source. “Then the queen removed a photo of the couple that had a prominent spot in her audience room in Buckingham Palace. Meghan’s royal fairy tale just exploded in her face.”

As Radar previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “horrified” the queen and senior royals by giving emotionally raw interviews for the TV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey during their official visit there with six-month-old Archie in September.

Harry went too far by confirming his feud with William, 37, that the palace has worked tirelessly to downplay, said sources. The once-inseparable brothers have “good days” and “bad days” and “don’t see each other as much as we used to,” Harry confessed.

“They spilled their guts like no royal since Princess Diana’s shocking ‘There were three of us in this marriage’ TV interview in 1995 about Prince Charles’ cheating with Camilla Parker Bowles,” noted a senior palace source. “But they came across as whiners and hypocrites — and Her Majesty was outraged.”

“She called the couple to her private quarters immediately after the documentary aired,” continued the senior palace source. “In a shocking showdown, she told them to ‘get a grip’ and stop claiming they’d single-handedly modernized the monarchy. She told Meghan it might be okay to be so open in hippy-dippy Hollywood, but royals keep their private feelings just that — private.”

The monarch also called the TV production the couple’s “biggest mistake,” said the source.

“Instead of apologizing and begging forgiveness, Harry and Meghan dug their heels in, insisting they wanted out of the royal fishbowl,” said the palace aide, noting, “They demanded a six-week break to chill out — and see what America has to offer them.”

“Her Majesty exploded! I’m told she retorted, ‘Six weeks? You can make it permanent!’” revealed the aide. “She said everyone, including herself, had bent over backwards to help Meghan adjust to royal life. And if they couldn’t cope, she’d be delighted to see them go — for good!”

“Meghan clearly masterminded this publicity stunt — and the queen retaliated,” added the source.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan did not respond to requests for comment.