Just weeks before Prince Harry‘s scheduled six week vacation with wife Meghan Markle, he’s has resumed his royal duties on a trip to Japan.

Though the Duke of Sussex, 35, is in the country to attend the Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa in Yokohama, Harry took some time to visit a training session of Japanese para-athletes at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

During his visit, the Prince engaged in a conversation with school children and some para athletes and learned about the various sports they all played.

Harry was all smiles despite the controversy regarding his shocking ABC interview with Meghan.

As readers know, Harry and Meghan opened up about their experience as royals in a TV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

Their emotionally raw and honest interview, however, angered Queen Elizabeth, causing her to take their wedding photo down from her side table, sources said.

As Radar reported, the Sussexes later got into an argument with the Queen and decided to quit the royal family, and reportedly Elizabeth is far from upset.

“Her Majesty called their bluff! She told them that she was delighted with their decision and couldn’t wait for them to leave,” a high-level palace courtier revealed.

“She stripped them of their royal titles, their newly renovated home, Frogmore Cottage — and about $15 million in financial support!” said the source.

As readers recall, Prince Harry confirmed the rift between him and brother Prince William in the documentary.

Meghan, 38, slammed the media scrutiny, noting she isn’t often asked about how she is doing.

“They spilled their guts like no royal since Princess Diana’s shocking ‘There were three of us in this marriage’ TV interview in 1995 about Prince Charles’ cheating with Camilla Parker Bowles,” noted a senior palace source. “But they came across as whiners and hypocrites — and Her Majesty was outraged.”

“She called the couple to her private quarters immediately after the documentary aired,” continued the senior palace source. “In a shocking showdown, she told them to ‘get a grip’ and stop claiming they’d single-handedly modernized the monarchy. She told Meghan it might be okay to be so open in hippy-dippy Hollywood, but royals keep their private feelings just that — private.”

Harry and Meghan then demanded their six week break to which the Queen suggested they take a permanent vacation instead.

