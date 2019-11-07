Royal Outcasts Meghan & Harry Arrive At Westminster Abbey Ahead Of Long Break Duchess of Sussex looks glum after admitting life in the palace has been ‘a lot.’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were pictured performing their royal duties in London this week ahead of their royal break.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen attending the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. The pair looked glum while at the event.

There, they honored the memory of England’s heroes who have lost their lives at war. Harry — who served two tours of Afghanistan during his 10 years in the army — wore a navy military uniform and Meghan, 38, a matching coat, hat, and black heel boots.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the pair’s royal outing comes days before they are set to leave London to embark on a six-week vacation! According to the Sunday Times, the husband and wife will use their days off to spend some “family time” with their loved ones. They will even be taking baby Archie to Los Angeles where they will celebrate Thanksgiving as a family, with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

According to The Sun, the royals may be planning to move semi-permanently to the United States — as they’ve decided moving to Africa would be too difficult for their family — amid their discontent in England.

Meghan and Harry, 35, will return to London for Christmas, which they will celebrate with the Queen and the royal family in Norfolk at Sandringham.

News of Meghan and Harry’s solo getaway spread after the pair voiced their anguish over the continued bullying they’ve received since their wedding in May 2018.

In an interview with Tom Bradby for the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the royals opened up about their lives over the past year.

“Any woman, especially when you’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable,” Meghan said, speaking of her experience with intense media scrutiny. “And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman it’s a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed.”

Harry also said that the way the U.K. media has been treating his wife reminds him of the bullying his own mother, Princess Diana, received.