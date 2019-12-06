Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meghan Markle’s Iconic 'Deal or No Deal' Briefcase Hits Auction Block, Prized Prop Could Top $6k! Fans can own a piece of pre-Royal history.

Long before she was carrying out royal duties, Meghan Markle was carrying out briefcases on the get-rich-quick game show Deal or No Deal.

Now, Markle’s personal briefcase, number 24, is going up for auction, giving fans a chance to own a piece of pre-royal history – and the price tag might be lower than some would expect!

According to officials at the Profile’s in History auction house, the famed briefcase could top out at around six thousand dollars – much “less than it’s worth!”

See the case up for grabs in this RadarOnline.com gallery. Then, you can ask yourself – Deal, or No Deal?