Fans Ruthlessly Slam Meghan Markle After She Posts Quote About ‘Caring’ For Others ‘Practice what you preach,’ hater tells Duchess amid feud with family.

Fans ruthlessly slammed Meghan Markle after she posted an inspirational message about caring for others on her and Prince Harry’s joint Instagram account.

The Duchess of Sussex — who mainly manages the profile — shared a quote from author Anthony J. D’Angelo on Monday, December 16, which read, “Without a sense of caring, there can be no sense of community.”

Fans were quick to judge the actress-turned-duchess, 38, for her post, deeming her a “hypocrite” for preaching kindness while allegedly feuding with her birth family and her new royal family.

“Caring for your ailing father should be a priority,” one user wrote, referring to Meghan’s rift with dad Thomas Markle, who failed to attend her royal wedding after allegedly suffering a heart attack.

“Do YOU care for your family? Do YOU ask your relatives if they are okay?” another fan commented.

Thomas, 75, is not the only one of Meghan’s relatives who has made headlines as of late. The duchess’ troubled nephew, Thomas Dooley, a Domino’s Pizza manager, was arrested after being caught running around a Hollywood street naked and on drugs on September 26. He was released from jail four days later.

Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has also been the subject of much drama ever since he began selling marijuana with his brand, Markle Sparkle. And while Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, is less controversial, she has publicly criticized the former Suits star various times since her wedding to Harry, 35.

“Practice what you preach!” a hater commented on the Sussexes’ latest Instagram post.

“CALL YOUR DAD,” another wrote.

“Really difficult to take your virtue-signaling seriously when you threw your whole family under the bus for [money],” added a third.

Fans also slammed Meghan over claims she’s pulled Harry away from his family and tried to challenge the strict rules of the monarchy.

“If you care so much and kindness and community mean so much. The[n] reunite the most beloved brothers in history…. England needs them,” one user wrote.

“How about CARING about supporting our Queen and the monarchy, thus achieving a sense of COMMUNITY with the Royal Family and the British Public who fund you? Appears to be another case of ‘not practicing what you preach,’” another added.

The duchess was even slammed for not participating in the royals’ Christmas festivities. As RadarOnline.com readers know, she, Harry and baby Archie Harrison are taking a six-week break from their royal duties to travel abroad and spend the holidays with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“Are you okay, Megan? Have you forgotten what you said before the wedding? ‘I’ll have the family I never had.’ And what do we see now?! You don’t want to spend Christmas with the new family that took you in. More than that, you’re ruining it. Your words mean nothing. I feel sorry for Prince Charles, who led you down the aisle. I feel sorry for Harry and William. I feel sorry for Thomas,” an angry user wrote.

“How about getting along with your own family Meghan, before lecturing everyone about kindness, GROW UP!” commented another.

Meghan and Harry recently addressed the incessant bullying they’ve received ever since the former actress joined the royal family. The two spoke out in an ITV documentary titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, saying they’re greatly affected by the criticism. Now, sources say they may be moving to the United States to get away from the alleged chaos that surrounds them in the United Kingdom.