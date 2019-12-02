Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meghan Markle’s Troubled Nephew Caught Looking Stressed In First Photos Since Naked Drug Arrest

Meghan Markle’s Troubled Nephew Caught Looking Stressed In First Photos Since Naked Drug Arrest

Meghan Markle’s Troubled Nephew Caught Looking Stressed In First Photos Since Naked Drug Arrest Thomas Dooley had court in California, where the Duchess spent Thanksgiving.

Meghan Markle’s nephew has resurfaced for the first time since his naked drug arrest. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive photos of Thomas Dooley looking stressed out while smoking a cigarette outside of a Los Angeles courthouse.

The Duchess’s troubled relative is seen pacing up and down during a courtroom break. He went casual for the Tuesday, November 26 appearance, as he wore a hoodie, white t-shirt and jeans.

Dooley’s attorney, Damon Alimouri, represented the 28-year-old son of the royal’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., in court on Tuesday, November 26.

He appeared before Judge Gustavo Sztraicher after being arraigned. His case is to be postponed until early next year for a preliminary hearing.

Eyewitnesses watched in horror as Dooley, who works as a Domino’s Pizza manager, was arrested while naked and screaming on a Hollywood street at 10am on September 26, 2019.

He had reportedly been wandering around an area near Santa Monica Boulevard shouting gibberish and wearing a small towel around his waist, which later fell to the ground.

A 65-second video clip showed Dooley being pushed towards a police car in a struggle by at least four officers, as he began cursing.

Instead of being booked for a misdemeanor, he was charged with felony resisting arrest after one of the officers hurt his knee during the altercation. Cops allege he was under the influence of drugs.

Once in the squad car, he allegedly continued to cause problems and police were forced to pull over and strap him to a gurney.

Dooley was held on $25,000 bail and was left in a grimy Hollywood jail for four days before later being released, Radar reported.

He pleaded not guilty in a previous arraignment.

Scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see first photos of the Duchess of Sussex’s shamed family member!