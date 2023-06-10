George Clooney's Shrinking Appearance Sparks Concern With Actor's Inner Circle
Shrinking George Clooney has been looking downright scrawny and RadarOnline.com can reveal that the movie star legend's friends fear he's picking up his svelte wife's birdlike eating habits.
Shocked onlookers muttered about his gaunt appearance when the 62-year-old star and his glamorous lawyer wife, Amal, 45, attended The Prince's Trust Awards in London on May 16.
"People were commenting on how thin George has gotten," tattled a tipster. "His friends worry he's not taking proper care of himself.
"He doesn't work out and has no muscle to brag about. He must feel a lot of pressure to maintain his weight and keep up with Amal since they make a lot of glam appearances together.
"The consensus is he needs to bulk up more."
This isn't the first time George has dropped a pile of pounds.
In 2020, he came down with pancreatitis, which he believed was linked to his extreme diet before shooting the post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama The Midnight Sky.
"I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn't taking care of myself," the actor admitted then. The tattler noted that "after the health scare, he was taking much better care of himself. But that has clearly gone out the window."
The aging Hollywood heartthrob and his human rights lawyer wife are both obsessed with being as thin as possible, claimed the source.
"Amal's known for eating the bare minimum — maybe hard-boiled egg for breakfast soup for lunch and chickpea salad for dinner."
The insider added that Amal "would look great with some curves, but they both seem stuck in their thin zone."
Last year, Amal went all out with a sexy makeover to reignite the spark in her marriage.
"She got in great shape and was working out with a trainer, and it seemed like George might follow her lead — but that hasn't happened," squealed the source.
George and Amal met in 2013 before the notorious bachelor popped the question in April 2014.
The pair said "I do" months later in September, tying the knot in Italy. George and Amal welcomed twins — son Alexander and their daughter Ella — in June 2017.