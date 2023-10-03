Exposed: Spotify Boss Reveals Real Reason Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $20 Million Spotify Deal 'Didn't Work'

For the steep price of $20 million, Markle's podcast, Archetypes, produced only 12 episodes and one "holiday special" over the course of 31 months. According to Archetype's website, the program was framed as "the podcast where we explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back."

While speaking with the BBC's Zoe Kleinman, Ek was asked if Archetype's 12 episodes were worth the Sussex's high price tag.

In what Kleinman branded a "diplomatic" response, Ek explained that the streaming platform "thought new innovation was needed to happen here."