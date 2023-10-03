Exposed: Spotify Boss Reveals Real Reason Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $20 Million Spotify Deal 'Didn't Work'
Spotify head honcho Daniel Ek revealed the real reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's multimillion-dollar podcast deal "didn't work," RadarOnline.com has learned.
In June, the audio streaming platform and Archewell, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's media company, announced the "mutual agreement" to part ways, effectively nixing the couple's $20 million deal.
For the steep price of $20 million, Markle's podcast, Archetypes, produced only 12 episodes and one "holiday special" over the course of 31 months. According to Archetype's website, the program was framed as "the podcast where we explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back."
While speaking with the BBC's Zoe Kleinman, Ek was asked if Archetype's 12 episodes were worth the Sussex's high price tag.
In what Kleinman branded a "diplomatic" response, Ek explained that the streaming platform "thought new innovation was needed to happen here."
"We thought we can come in and offer a great experience that both makes consumers very happy and allows new creators new avenues," the Spotify chief executive elaborated. "And the truth of the matter is some of it has worked, some of it hasn't."
Ek noted that the streaming giant was "learning from those" programs that fell short and "we are moving on."
"We wish all of the ones we didn't renew with the best of success they can have going forward," Ek added.
Markle initially signed on with Spotify in December 2020 but did not release the first episode of her podcast until August 2022.
While the Duchess had celebrity pals on the show as guests to discuss a variety of topics, Markle's own comments often ended up bringing more backlash against the couple.
In one episode, Markle claimed she left her gig on Deal or No Deal as a briefcase girl because she felt "objectified."
Earlier this year, Ek confessed on a conference call with financial analysts that Spotify made errors while splurging over $1 billion in an attempt to solidify the platform's spot as a top-tier competitor in the industry.
Spotify's "mutual agreement" to part ways with the Duke and Duchess was the nail in the coffin for the embattled ex-Royals' once plentiful media deals. After the joint announcement, a Netflix deal for Markle's animated series Pearl was pulled, and no signs of Archetype's revival were made.