Another Sussex Fail: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Denied Ride on Air Force One by Biden Admin
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's apparent attempt to position themselves in front of top U.S. political officials was a royal fail, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders from the U.S. government and sources close to the Royal Family detailed several failed attempts by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to charm President Biden and First Lady Jill.
At one point, Harry and Meghan were allegedly so desperate to get in the Bidens' good graces that they requested to ride with the president on Air Force One after Queen Elizabeth's funeral — but were denied by the White House.
According to the Daily Mail, the Biden administration shut down the Sussexes' request to ride back to the States on the president's private plane because it would have caused too much "commotion."
"It would have caused such a commotion. It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new King," the insider said of the event that likely would've turned into a photo op.
Hitching a ride across the pond on Air Force Once wasn't the only plan concocted by the Megxit couple to get closer to the Bidens.
Months before their Air Force One request, Prince Harry extended a personal invite to Jill to attend his Invictus Games at The Hague in April 2022.
Harry founded the Invictus Games to honor wounded veterans and before 2022, he had the Bidens' support. The president and first lady were present at the 2017 games in Canada, and Joe attended the 2016 event when it was held in Florida.
Despite past attendance, Jill's 2022 RSVP wasn't exactly what Harry had hoped for.
- Harry and Meghan TRIAL SEPARATION: 'Nasty Fights, Humiliation and Failure' Lead Prince to Pursue 'Peace' — Inside The Drama
- Divorce Drama: Meghan Markle Will 'Walk Away' From Prince Harry, Royal Expert Says
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unfazed by Critics, 'Even More Focused on Building Brand' After $20 Million Spotify Deal Blows Up: Sources
The first lady declined to attend the games in fear that her presence would offend Harry's Royal extended family as it was the first event since his exit as a full-time working Royal.
"She wanted to go," a source familiar with the event said, who noted her commitment to veterans. In replace of Jill, Secretary of Transportation and veteran Pete Buttigieg attended as a delegate along with his husband.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
At the time, the Sussexes were embattled in drama after criticizing the Crown in their infamous sit-down with Oprah amid other public statements accusing Royal members of racism against Meghan.
The Sussexes alleged attempt to gain influence via relationship building with the Bidens wasn't that far-fetched given Meghan's own efforts at lobbying in Washington D.C.
Back in 2021, Meghan contacted lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to advocate for paid family leave. The Duchess went as far as writing to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who she introduced herself to in a letter as an "engaged citizen and a parent and as a mom."