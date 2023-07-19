Another Sussex Fail: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Denied Ride on Air Force One by Biden Admin

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's apparent attempt to position themselves in front of top U.S. political officials was a royal fail, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders from the U.S. government and sources close to the Royal Family detailed several failed attempts by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to charm President Biden and First Lady Jill.

At one point, Harry and Meghan were allegedly so desperate to get in the Bidens' good graces that they requested to ride with the president on Air Force One after Queen Elizabeth's funeral — but were denied by the White House.