'Unwanted' Prince Harry 'Blindsided' by Princess Diana Audio Revealing Charles' Disappointment Over His Birth
Prince Harry was allegedly "blindsided" by the bombshell audio of Princess Diana revealing Charles' disappointment over him not being a baby girl.
Sources fear Harry may never recover from the blow after venting about him being in the shadow of his brother, Prince William, within the pages of his memoir.
The Duke of Sussex paid homage to the aristocratic adage that an "heir and a spare" were needed to ensure the inheritance remained in the family.
"To hear that you were an unwanted child is a terrible thing, and it hurts more since his father was always a cool customer and, of course, his beloved, caring mother is gone," said a royal insider.
The unearthed audio recordings she created in the 1990s with biographer Andrew Morton, Diana: The Rest of Her Story, were featured in an upcoming documentary slated for release in 2024.
In one snippet, Diana detailed how then-Prince Charles had a strained relationship with her mother, Frances Shand Kydd, that intensified after a comment he made.
"My husband won't even talk to Mommy, barely, because at Harry's christening, Charles went up to [her] and said, 'You know, we're so disappointed. We thought it'd be a girl,'" Diana said. "And Mommy snapped his head off and said, 'You should realize how lucky you are to have a child that's normal.'"
The late Princess of Wales added, "And ever since that day, a shutter [has] come down, and that's what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him, so to speak."
Diana and Charles married in July 1981 and welcomed their first son, William, the following June. Harry arrived two years later in September 1984.
Just one year after their divorce was finalized, Diana tragically died after a car she was traveling in crashed in Paris. The royal was only 36, leaving a massive void in the hearts of her sons.
There are fears for Harry's well-being after hearing the remarks from his beloved mother's mouth, according to the National Enquirer.
"Even worse, word is Charles isn't backing away from his past comments," added a tipster. "I'm told he feels a daughter wouldn't have betrayed him as Harry has by trashing the family publicly and quitting his duties to live in the States with wife Meghan."
"And of course, if Harry were a girl, there would be no Meghan," the insider continued. "Now, with his failing business schemes and his alienation from his family, this final blow is likely to have him emotionally teetering on the brink."