Shocking Unearthed Audio: Charles Told Princess Diana's Mother He Was 'Disappointed' When Son Harry Arrived as 'We Thought it Would be a Girl'

Harry offered a similar recollection in his bombshell memoir, Spare, having revealed he felt cast in the shadow of his older brother Prince William, who was destined for the throne. "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare — my work is done," Charles said, per Harry's book.

Diana and Charles got married in July 1981 and their divorce was finalized in 1996, just one year before she was tragically killed in a Paris car crash at the young age of 36.

The recordings of Diana first emerged from the late royal's conversations with her close friend, James Colthurst, later given to writer Andrew Morton with her approval, who used them as the basis for his bestselling book, Diana: Her True Story.