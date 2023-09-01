Shocking Unearthed Audio: Charles Told Princess Diana's Mother He Was 'Disappointed' When Son Harry Arrived as 'We Thought it Would be a Girl'
Never-before-heard audio recordings of the late Princess Diana will be heard in a new documentary slated for release in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned, offering a fresh look at her life inside Kensington Palace.
One shocking snippet released in advance featured Diana speaking frankly about her marriage to then-Prince Charles and his strained relationship with her mother, Frances Shand Kydd, after a remark he once made led to the two having a falling out.
"My husband won't even talk to mommy, barely, because at Harry's christening, Charles went up to [her] and said, 'You know, we're so disappointed. We thought it'd be a girl,'" Diana said in a newly released clip, revealing Shand didn't take kindly to his comment and gave Charles a piece of her mind.
"And Mommy snapped his head off and said, 'You should realize how lucky you are to have a child that's normal.'" She continued, "And ever since that day, a shutter [has] come down, and that's what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him, so to speak."
Harry offered a similar recollection in his bombshell memoir, Spare, having revealed he felt cast in the shadow of his older brother Prince William, who was destined for the throne. "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare — my work is done," Charles said, per Harry's book.
Diana and Charles got married in July 1981 and their divorce was finalized in 1996, just one year before she was tragically killed in a Paris car crash at the young age of 36.
The recordings of Diana first emerged from the late royal's conversations with her close friend, James Colthurst, later given to writer Andrew Morton with her approval, who used them as the basis for his bestselling book, Diana: Her True Story.
Morton, an ABC News royal contributor, told Good Morning America that is confident people hearing Diana's voice in the newly-released audio clips will give them a deeper sense of the woman she was in the upcoming documentary titled Diana: The Rest of Her Story.
Another clip revealed Diana's disdain for her stepmother, who her father, John, wed in 1976. In the wake of his passing in 1992, Raine left the family seat of Althorp.
Princess Diana could be heard confessing, "I was so angry. I told her, 'I hate you so much. If only you knew how much we all hated you for what you've done.'"
"I said everything I possibly could and Raine said, 'You have no idea how much pain your mother put your father through,'" Diana continued. "And I said, "Pain, Raine, it's one word you don't even know how to relate to. In my job and in my role, I see people suffer like you've never seen, and you call that pain.' I said, 'You've got a lot to learn.'"
Diana added, "I remember really going for her gullet."
Although royal drama has since transpired between her sons after Harry stepped back from his senior duties in 2020, reports have claimed their seemingly never-ending family feud recently reached a ceasefire.
Insiders said that while there is still distance between the brothers, Harry has been extending an olive branch and seeking another chance to be welcomed into the family.